Michael Massey News: Picks up pair of hits
Massey went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks.
Massey got in on the action during the Royals' high-scoring affair, collecting a pair of hits, highlighted by an RBI double in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old is off to a much-needed strong start this spring as he looks to prove himself heading into the regular season after a disappointing, injury-riddled 2025 campaign in which he slashed .244/.268/.313 with nine doubles, three homers and 20 RBI across 77 games. His versatility is a plus, though that alone is far from a guarantee of regular opportunities in the lineup.
