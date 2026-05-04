Michael Massey News: Sitting Monday
Massey is not in the Royals' starting lineup against the Guardians on Monday.
Massey will be on the bench for the beginning of Monday's game while Nick Loftin starts at second base and bats ninth. Massey is in the midst of a slump at the plate, having gone 1-for-20 with one steal, one RBI, two runs scored and a 2:7 BB:K over his last seven games.
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