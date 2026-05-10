Michael Massey headshot

Michael Massey News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Massey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

After going 3-for-8 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI while starting the past three games, Massey will hit the bench for the series finale. Nick Loftin will replace Massey at second base and will bat sixth.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
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