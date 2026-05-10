Michael Massey News: Taking seat Sunday
Massey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
After going 3-for-8 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI while starting the past three games, Massey will hit the bench for the series finale. Nick Loftin will replace Massey at second base and will bat sixth.
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