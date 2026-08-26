Michael McGreevy headshot

Michael McGreevy News: Blitzed early by Orioles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

McGreevy allowed seven runs on 10 hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Wednesday.

McGreevy had struggled immediately after the All-Star break, but he looked to be back on track in August until this outing. He allowed all seven runs in the first two innings, matching his season high for runs allowed in a start. The 26-year-old is now at a 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 98:38 K:BB through 142.1 innings over 26 starts this season. McGreevy is a risky fantasy option for his next start, which is projected to be on the road versus the Dodgers.

Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael McGreevy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael McGreevy See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 20)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 20)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago