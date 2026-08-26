Michael McGreevy News: Blitzed early by Orioles
McGreevy allowed seven runs on 10 hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Wednesday.
McGreevy had struggled immediately after the All-Star break, but he looked to be back on track in August until this outing. He allowed all seven runs in the first two innings, matching his season high for runs allowed in a start. The 26-year-old is now at a 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 98:38 K:BB through 142.1 innings over 26 starts this season. McGreevy is a risky fantasy option for his next start, which is projected to be on the road versus the Dodgers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael McGreevy See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 20)6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)11 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael McGreevy See More