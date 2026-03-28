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Michael McGreevy News: Brilliant in no-decision Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

McGreevy came away with a no-decision Saturday in the Cardinals' 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rays, striking out five and walking two over six scoreless, no-hit innings.

The right-hander bamboozled Tampa Bay hitters over 96 pitches (57 strikes) before leaving the mound with a 2-0 lead, but the St. Louis bullpen fell apart in the ninth inning. As had been the case this spring, McGreevy was still having trouble finding his 2025 velocity -- he topped out at 92.2 mph on a first-inning four-seamer, and was having trouble breaking 90 mph in his later innings -- but that didn't stop him from getting outs. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Detroit.

Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals
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