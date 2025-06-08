Michael McGreevy News: Called up for Sunday's start
The Cardinals recalled McGreevy from Triple-A Memphis to start Sunday against the Dodgers.
The right-hander made his season debut in early May with 5.2 scoreless frames for the Cardinals and will take the mound again Sunday in a tough matchup versus Los Angeles. McGreevy is one of the organization's top prospects and has pitched well at Memphis this season with a 2.78 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 58:12 K:BB across 55 innings. According to John Denton of MLB.com, manager Oliver Marmol has already indicated that McGreevy is likely to stick with the Cardinals beyond Sunday's contest.
