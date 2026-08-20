Michael McGreevy News: Collapses in sixth inning

McGreevy took a no-decision against the Reds on Thursday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

The Reds erupted for five runs in the sixth inning, three of which went against McGreevy's ledger. The right-hander has struggled mightily lately, turning in a 5.83 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB over his last six starts (29.1 innings) to follow up a streak of four consecutive quality starts prior to that period. McGreevy will take a season 3.54 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 95:36 K:BB across 137.1 innings into his next scheduled outing against the Orioles.