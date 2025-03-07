Michael McGreevy News: Could be considered for bullpen

The Cardinals might consider putting McGreevy in their Opening Day bullpen, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

McGreevy has allowed only one hit over five scoreless innings this spring and is still in the mix to break camp as part of the rotation. However, if Andre Pallante and Steven Matz nab the team's final two rotation spots, it's possible McGreevy will be carried on the roster as a reliever, at least initially. The other option is to keep him stretched out as a starter at Triple-A Memphis.