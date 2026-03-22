Michael McGreevy headshot

Michael McGreevy News: Depressed velocity this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

McGreevy yielded one run on three hits and no walks covering five innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League start versus the Astros. He recorded five strikeouts.

He served up a solo home run to Taylor Trammel, but that was the lone run the Astros were able to push across against the righty. McGreevy finished spring training with a 2.45 ERA and 16:2 K:BB over 18.1 innings, but his velocity has been down across the board. He averaged 90.8 mph with his four-seamer Sunday, down significantly from the 93 mph he averaged with the pitch in 2025. It's possible McGreevy will start throwing harder once the bright lights are on, but the lack of velocity is concerning for a guy who's already had difficulty missing bats. McGreevy will make his season debut Saturday at home against the Rays.

Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael McGreevy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael McGreevy See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
17 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
181 days ago
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 22
MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
181 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
183 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
183 days ago