Michael McGreevy headshot

Michael McGreevy News: Falters late in loss to Marlins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

McGreevy (1-2) took the loss Monday in Miami, yielding four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 frames. He struck out three.

McGreevy was cruising early, retiring the first 10 batters of the game. Then, seven of the final 14 batters he faced reached base, with four of them scoring. McGreevy's velocity was up slightly across the board in this one, but the 91.4 mph he averaged on his four-seamer is still well below last year's 93 mph mark. He's managed a 3.29 ERA and 0.92 WHIP through his first five starts this season, but McGreevy's strikeout rate is down even lower than last year's at 14.3 percent. He's lined up to face the Mariners at home Sunday in his next outing.

Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael McGreevy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael McGreevy See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 14
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Chris Bennett
7 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago