Michael McGreevy News: Fans nine in win

McGreevy (3-2) allowed a hit and two walks while striking out nine over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Padres on Friday.

McGreevy ran into a bit of trouble when he loaded the bases in the fourth inning, but he escaped the jam unscathed. This was his second scoreless outing in a row and his third such start this season, as well as his fifth quality start in eight appearances. The 25-year-old is rolling with a 2.18 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB through 45.1 innings. He's still got room to improve in the strikeout department, but he's displayed strong control while limiting mistakes. McGreevy's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Athletics.