Michael McGreevy News: Fans six in six strong innings
McGreevy took a no-decision Sunday against the Mariners, allowing one run on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out six.
The right-hander put together one of his best starts on the young season, fanning a season-high six while matching a season most in innings. McGreevy has provided fairly consistent length for the Cardinals as well, firing at least five frames in all but one of his first six starts in 2026. Although he boasts a 2.97 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 33.1 innings so far, a daunting task versus the Dodgers awaits McGreevy in his next scheduled outing.
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