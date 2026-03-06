Michael McGreevy headshot

Michael McGreevy News: Four strong in latest spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

McGreevy fanned four over four innings of one-run ball in Friday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Orioles.

McGreevy got his pitch count up to 60 in the outing, surrendering four singles and no walks to go along with his four punchouts. The right-hander has issued just one free pass this spring while fanning eight batters over 8.1 frames. McGreevy is tentatively lined up to start the third game of the season for the Cardinals on March 29 at home against the Rays.

Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals
