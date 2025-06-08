Michael McGreevy News: Goes six innings in loss

McGreevy (1-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

McGreevy allowed three runs in the second inning but was otherwise impressive, throwing 65 of 101 pitches for strikes and generating 10 whiffs. The 24-year-old has posted a 3.09 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB through two starts against tough lineups in the Mets and Dodgers. He's slated to face the Brewers on the road next weekend.