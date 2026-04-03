Michael McGreevy News: Inefficient in Friday's loss
McGreevy (0-1) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings as the Cardinals fell 4-0 to the Tigers. He struck out four without walking a batter.
The right-hander fired 75 pitches (45 strikes) but wasn't able to complete five innings, and he had no margin for error as the St. Louis offense was blanked by Framber Valdez and the Detroit bullpen. McGreevy sports a 2.53 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through two starts and 10.2 innings, and he'll look for his first win of 2026 when he next takes the mound on the road next week against the Nationals.
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