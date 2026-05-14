Michael McGreevy News: Keeps rolling vs. Athletics

McGreevy did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Athletics, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings.

McGreevy served up a leadoff homer to Nick Kurtz along with two additional hits in the first inning, but settled in afterward and limited the Athletics to just two hits over the final five innings of his outing. The right-hander has now turned in four straight starts of at least six innings while allowing one run or fewer. However, he continues to rely heavily on his defense and allow a concerning amount of hard contact, as six balls against him Thursday were hit over 100 mph, though only one resulted in a hit. That trend aligns with the sizable gap between his excellent surface stats and far shakier predictive metrics. McGreevy owns a 2.10 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across 51.1 innings this season, but carries a lofty 5.05 xERA. He's scheduled to face Pittsburgh next, a lineup that has swung the bat well in May.