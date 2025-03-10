Michael McGreevy News: Manager rules out relief role

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol on Sunday dismissed the possibility of McGreevy making the Opening Day roster as a reliever, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

There had been some talk of McGreevy being used in the bullpen if he's unable to crack the Opening Day rotation, but Marmol said of the righty that, "I don't see him as a guy who will benefit at all by going to the 'pen and breaking with us in that type of role." McGreevy has been arguably the team's best starter this spring, allowing just one run with a 4:1 K:BB over 7.2 innings. However, if the Cardinals elect to use Steven Matz in the rotation -- which it seems they're leaning toward doing -- McGreevy might be the odd man out, which would mean starting the year in the rotation at Triple-A Memphis.