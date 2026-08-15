Michael McGreevy headshot

Michael McGreevy News: Pockets win in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:45pm

McGreevy (5-9) picked up the win over the Cubs on Saturday, allowing three unearned runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

A two-out error by Blaze Jordan in the second inning eventually led to a three-run homer by Michael Conforto, but McGreevy shook it off and delivered his 14th quality start of the season on 102 pitches (61 strikes). The 26-year-old righty has been showing signs of fatigue since the All-Star break, however -- he's worked a career-high 132 innings this season, and over six starts since the break he's managed a 5.04 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB in 30.1 innings. McGreevy will look to build on this performance in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Cincinnati.

Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael McGreevy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael McGreevy See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 28
Author Image
Chris Bennett
18 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, July 23
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, July 23
Author Image
Chris Toman
23 days ago