Michael McGreevy News: Settles in after early homers

McGreevy did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings.

McGreevy was tagged for solo homers in each of the first two innings -- first by Jose Ramirez and then by Daniel Schneemann -- but settled in well after the rocky start. He retired nine of the final 11 batters he faced to end the day with a solid overall line, although he generated just 21 combined called and swinging strikes on 87 pitches. Despite McGreevy's strong start to the season, allowing only six runs across 21.2 innings, his 5.68 xERA points to potential regression moving forward. The 25-year-old will face a tougher test in his next scheduled outing against Miami early next week.