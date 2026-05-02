Michael McGreevy News: Shuts down Dodgers in win
McGreevy (2-2) earned the win Saturday against the Dodgers, allowing no runs on three hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out three.
McGreevy put together arguably his finest performance since his season debut, when he fired six no-hit innings. Saturday was his first scoreless start since his first start of the year, and it was especially impressive to see the right-hander hold a vaunted Dodgers lineup to only three singles. McGreevey has an excellent 2.52 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB over 39.1 innings, but he's set for another difficult task in San Diego his next time out.
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