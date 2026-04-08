Michael McGreevy News: Six innings of one-run ball in win
McGreevy (1-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out one.
McGreevy hardly boasted dominant stuff -- he posted just five whiffs en route fanning a lone batter -- but he kept the Washington bats guessing all afternoon. The right-hander induced a whopping 11 groundouts, also scattering four singles for his second start of the year of six innings with one run or zero allowed. McGreevey owns a promising 2.16 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB across 16.2 innings, and he has a fairly soft matchup against Cleveland slated for his next outing.
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