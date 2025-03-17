Michael McGreevy News: St. Louis mulling six-man rotation

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that the club is discussing using a six-man rotation to begin the season, with McGreevy serving as the sixth starter, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas are locked into rotation spots, and Andre Pallante and Steven Matz are heavily favored for two other slots. Utilizing a six-man rotation would add a spot for McGreevy, who could swing back-and-forth between starting and relieving, per Denton. McGreevy has been the club's best starter this spring, allowing just two runs with an 8:0 K:BB over 11.2 innings.