Michael McGreevy News: Struggles in loss
McGreevy (3-3) allowed three runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out one over five-plus innings to take the loss versus the Pirates on Wednesday.
McGreevy loaded the bases in the sixth inning, and one run came around to score after he exited. This was the first time in a month he allowed multiple runs. The 10 hits allowed were a season high, while the one strikeout established a new low mark for the year. Overall, it's just a bump in the road for a pitcher who has managed mostly positive performances so far, though he has gotten by with a lot of luck thanks to a .230 BABIP. He's added a 2.40 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB through 56.1 innings over 10 starts. McGreevy will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup versus the Brewers early next week.
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