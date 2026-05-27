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Michael McGreevy News: Takes loss Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

McGreevy (3-4) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks across four innings. He fanned six.

McGreevy had a dominant four-start stretch between April 26 and May 14, posting a 0.75 ERA and allowing just two earned runs on 24 innings, but regression has hit him hard. Over his last two appearances, he's gone 0-2 with an 8.00 ERA and 2.33 WHIP across 9.0 frames. McGreevy isn't as bad as that 8.00 ERA indicates, but he was also not expected to sustain those levels of dominance he showed between late April and mid-May. McGreevy will aim to bounce back in his next start, which should be scheduled for next week at home against the Rangers.

Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals
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