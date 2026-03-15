Michael Mercado headshot

Michael Mercado Injury: Sent out of big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Phillies reassigned Mercado (shoulder) to minor-league camp Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Mercado made three appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen in 2025, but a right shoulder injury prevented him from making any Grapefruit League appearances and will end his bid for an Opening Day roster spot. The Phillies haven't shed much light regarding where Mercado stands in his throwing program, making it unclear if he'll be ready for the start of the minor-league season.

Michael Mercado
Philadelphia Phillies
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