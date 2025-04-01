Michael Petersen News: Dealt to Atlanta

Atlanta acquired Petersen from the Angels on Tuesday in exchange for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Petersen was dumped from the Halos' 40-man roster Monday but will reclaim a roster spot with his new organization. The 30-year-old allowed 13 earned runs in 19.2 innings between the Dodgers and Marlins last season but dominated in Triple-A to the tune of a 1.64 ERA and 0.76 WHIP across 33 frames.