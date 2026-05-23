Michael Petersen News: Picks up fifth hold
Petersen gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning Friday to record his fifth hold of the season in a win over the Mets.
The right-hander got the final two outs in the eighth inning with the Marlins clinging to a 2-1 lead, before he handed the ball off to closer Pete Fairbanks for the ninth. Petersen's five holds are second on the team behind lefty Andrew Nardi's seven, and the right-hander has a 3.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB through 18.1 innings on the year over 17 appearances.
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