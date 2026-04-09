Michael Petersen News: Records first save of season

Petersen earned the save Wednesday against the Reds with a scoreless inning, giving up two hits and striking out two.

Petersen entered the game with a three-run lead, and while he allowed back-to-back singles to Tyler Stephenson and Noelvi Marte, he ultimately got the job done. Petersen recorded the final out with runners on second and third when he struck out Matt McLain for his first save of the season. The 31-year-old right-hander has a 5.40 ERA and 6:4 K:BB through five innings to begin the season, and he'll return to lower-leverage usage once closer Pete Fairbanks (personal) returns to the Marlins.