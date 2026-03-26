Michael Petersen News: Will begin season in majors
Petersen has claimed a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 31-year-old right-hander did enough this spring to stick around the 26-man roster, producing a 3.12 ERA and 7:3 K:BB over 8.2 Grapefruit League innings. Petersen should handle a low-leverage role after contributing a 4.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB in 18 big-league innings last season split between Atlanta and Miami.
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