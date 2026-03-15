Michael Rucker News: Cut from Mariners camp
The Mariners reassigned Rucker to minor-league camp Sunday.
After sitting out the entire 2025 season, Rucker signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners in January and had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee. He's expected to open the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Tacoma and will serve as bullpen depth for the Seattle organization. Rucker, 31, previously saw big-league action with the Cubs from 2021 through 2023, logging a 4.96 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 123.1 innings across 96 relief appearances.
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