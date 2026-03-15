Michael Rucker headshot

Michael Rucker News: Cut from Mariners camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Mariners reassigned Rucker to minor-league camp Sunday.

After sitting out the entire 2025 season, Rucker signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners in January and had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee. He's expected to open the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Tacoma and will serve as bullpen depth for the Seattle organization. Rucker, 31, previously saw big-league action with the Cubs from 2021 through 2023, logging a 4.96 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 123.1 innings across 96 relief appearances.

Michael Rucker
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Rucker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Rucker See More
Collette Calls: What A Fool Believes
MLB
Collette Calls: What A Fool Believes
Author Image
Jason Collette
April 27, 2023