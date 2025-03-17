Michael Siani Injury: Scratched Monday with illness

The Cardinals scratched Siani from the lineup for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals due to an illness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Victor Scott -- who looks to be Siani's main competition for primary duties in center field to begin the season -- will shift over from left field to replace Siani. Assuming he can quickly shake off the illness, Siani will have a few more opportunities this spring to stake his claim to a near-everyday role. The 25-year-old Siani drew high marks for his defense last season, but aside from going 20-for-23 in stolen-base attempts, his fantasy profile was relatively hollow. Siani hit just .228 with two home runs, 42 runs and 20 RBI over his 334 plate appearances, most of which came at the bottom of the lineup.