Michael Siani News: Goes to Baltimore via waivers

The Orioles claimed Siani off waivers from the Dodgers on Monday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Siani has spent all of the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he's slashed .225/.355/.303 with no home runs, five steals and a 17:30 BB:K over 29 games. The 26-year-old will give the Orioles some additional experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Norfolk.