Michael Siani headshot

Michael Siani News: Goes to Baltimore via waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Orioles claimed Siani off waivers from the Dodgers on Monday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Siani has spent all of the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he's slashed .225/.355/.303 with no home runs, five steals and a 17:30 BB:K over 29 games. The 26-year-old will give the Orioles some additional experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Norfolk.

Michael Siani
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Siani See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Siani See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
240 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
March 30, 2025
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
Author Image
Erik Halterman
March 24, 2025
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
March 16, 2025
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Halterman
March 9, 2025