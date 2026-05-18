Michael Siani News: Goes to Baltimore via waivers
The Orioles claimed Siani off waivers from the Dodgers on Monday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Siani has spent all of the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he's slashed .225/.355/.303 with no home runs, five steals and a 17:30 BB:K over 29 games. The 26-year-old will give the Orioles some additional experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Norfolk.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Siani See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer240 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 30, 2025
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: National League UpdateMarch 24, 2025
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 16, 2025
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL CentralMarch 9, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Siani See More