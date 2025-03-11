Michael Siani News: Neck and neck with Scott in CF

The Cardinals are "torn" between starting Siani or Victor Scott in center field, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

What had been advertised as a three-man competition now appears to be down to two, as Lars Nootbaar looks slated to see the bulk of his playing time in left field while serving as a backup center fielder. While Siani offers an elite glove in center field, he is just 1-for-25 at the plate this spring, while Scott is 7-for-22 with a home run and four stolen bases. The Cardinals are not expected to carry both Siani and Scott on the Opening Day roster, so whoever loses out on the center field job with the big club will likely play center field at Triple-A Memphis to begin the season.