Michael Siani News: Removed from 40-man roster

The Dodgers designated Siani for assignment Tuesday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Alek Thomas, who was acquired via trade Tuesday. Siani has spent all of the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he's slashed .225/.355/.303 with no home runs, five steals and a 17:30 BB:K over 29 contests. The 26-year-old is a gifted defensive center fielder, so he could draw interest via waivers in spite of his offensive shortcomings.