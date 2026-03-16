Michael Siani News: Sent to Triple-A
Siani was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Siani was scooped up off waivers by the Dodgers in early February, though he was unable to get his bat going during his time in big-league camp. He hit .143 with one double, three stolen bases and six runs scored in 16 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Siani See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer177 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week351 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update357 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 16, 2025
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL CentralMarch 9, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Siani See More