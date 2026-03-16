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Michael Siani News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Siani was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Siani was scooped up off waivers by the Dodgers in early February, though he was unable to get his bat going during his time in big-league camp. He hit .143 with one double, three stolen bases and six runs scored in 16 games.

Michael Siani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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