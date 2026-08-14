Michael Siani News: Signs with Tigers

Siani signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Friday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Siani was released by the Orioles on Aug. 4 but will now receive an opportunity to carve out a role for himself in the Tigers organization. However, the 27-year-old outfielder has slashed just .178/.294/.256 across 214 plate appearances in Triple-A this year and isn't likely to offer anything more than organizational depth.