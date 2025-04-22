Michael Soroka Injury: Cleared for rehab start

Soroka (biceps) is expected to make a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday.

Soroka was placed on the injured list April 4 due to a right biceps strain but has made positive strides in his recovery in recent days. He completed a bullpen session over the weekend without issue and has now received the green light to take the next step forward in his rehab process by heading to the minors. The Nationals haven't outlined their plans for Soroka, but he may need to make an additional rehab start after Tuesday before becoming an option for the big-league rotation.