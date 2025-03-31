Michael Soroka Injury: Leaves start with biceps cramp

Soroka was pulled from Monday's start against the Blue Jays due to a right biceps cramp, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The club was initially concerned that Soroka had suffered a more serious injury, per Zuckerman, but it was later revealed that he was simply trying to fight off a cramp. The issue shouldn't cause Soroka to miss his next scheduled start, which tentatively lines up for Sunday against Arizona, but the team will likely monitor him throughout the week to make sure he bounces back.