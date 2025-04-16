Fantasy Baseball
Michael Soroka headshot

Michael Soroka Injury: Slated for simulated game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Soroka (biceps) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

It will be his first time facing hitters since he went down with a right biceps strain in his season debut March 31. If Soroka's simulated game goes well, he'll likely be cleared to make 1-to-2 rehab starts. That would set the right-hander up to return in late April or early May if he continues to progress.

Michael Soroka
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
