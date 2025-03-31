Michael Soroka Injury: Walks off with trainer

Soroka left Monday's start against the Blue Jays with an apparent right hand injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings prior to departing.

Soroka appeared to be in discomfort after missing badly on his 83rd pitch of the night, and he walked off with the team trainer shortly after. He'll likely be taken to the clubhouse for further evaluation and can be considered day-to-day until the team has more news to share.