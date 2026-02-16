Michael Soroka headshot

Michael Soroka News: Could land in relief role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Soroka might open the season in the bullpen, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Diamondbacks enter spring training well stocked in the rotation but with an unsettled outlook in the bullpen. Soroka, signed by Arizona as a free agent in December, made 17 starts for the Nationals and Cubs in 2025 before a shoulder injury limited him to relief work over the final two weeks of the regular season. Built into Soroka's contract are incentives that reward him for starts or relief appearances -- two points for every start, one point for a relief outing. He will earn $250,000 each for reaching 10 and 20 points, $425,000 each for reaching 30 and 40, and $650,000 for reaching 50. Barring a significant injury, the 28-year-old right-hander could reach those incentives as a full-time starter or reliever or a combination of the two roles.

