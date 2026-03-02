Michael Soroka News: Final start before WBC
Soroka allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one over 1.2 innings in Sunday's spring start against the Guardians.
Soroka was on the bump for the second time in the Cactus League and lamented to Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic that he was trying to be too perfect with his pitches. That is evidenced by the 25 balls he through among his 47 pitches. This was Soroka's final outing before leaving camp for the World Baseball Classic, where the right-hander will participate for Team Canada. His eventual role for Arizona -- starter or reliever -- depends on the health of Merrill Kelly (back).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Soroka See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country6 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East7 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects45 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker83 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest151 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Soroka See More