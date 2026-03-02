Michael Soroka headshot

Michael Soroka News: Final start before WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 6:12am

Soroka allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one over 1.2 innings in Sunday's spring start against the Guardians.

Soroka was on the bump for the second time in the Cactus League and lamented to Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic that he was trying to be too perfect with his pitches. That is evidenced by the 25 balls he through among his 47 pitches. This was Soroka's final outing before leaving camp for the World Baseball Classic, where the right-hander will participate for Team Canada. His eventual role for Arizona -- starter or reliever -- depends on the health of Merrill Kelly (back).

Michael Soroka
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
