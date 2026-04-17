Michael Soroka headshot

Michael Soroka News: Goes seven innings in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Soroka (4-0) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out five without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win Friday over the Blue Jays.

Soroka had his longest outing of the season so far, throwing 67 of 94 pitches for strikes. The 28-year-old gave up a solo home run to light-hitting Myles Straw in the sixth inning but still had enough in the tank to finish strong. Soroka's start to his Arizona tenure couldn't be going much better -- he's at a 2.78 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB over 22.2 innings across four starts. He'll look to keep rolling next week in a start projected to come against the White Sox, one of his former teams.

Michael Soroka
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Soroka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Soroka See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
10 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Bennett
13 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Marcus
13 days ago