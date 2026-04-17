Michael Soroka News: Goes seven innings in win

Soroka (4-0) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out five without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win Friday over the Blue Jays.

Soroka had his longest outing of the season so far, throwing 67 of 94 pitches for strikes. The 28-year-old gave up a solo home run to light-hitting Myles Straw in the sixth inning but still had enough in the tank to finish strong. Soroka's start to his Arizona tenure couldn't be going much better -- he's at a 2.78 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB over 22.2 innings across four starts. He'll look to keep rolling next week in a start projected to come against the White Sox, one of his former teams.