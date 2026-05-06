Michael Soroka News: Good effort in narrow loss

Soroka (4-2) allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings to take the loss versus the Pirates on Wednesday.

Soroka gave up a solo home run to Brandon Lowe in the second at-bat of the game, and that was the difference. Even with the unlucky loss, this was a fantastic bounce-back effort for the right-hander after he was tagged for eight runs over three innings in his last start. Soroka is now at a 4.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 42:11 K:BB across 37 innings through seven starts this year. He's projected for a road start versus the Rangers in his next outing.