Michael Soroka headshot

Michael Soroka News: Good effort in narrow loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Soroka (4-2) allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings to take the loss versus the Pirates on Wednesday.

Soroka gave up a solo home run to Brandon Lowe in the second at-bat of the game, and that was the difference. Even with the unlucky loss, this was a fantastic bounce-back effort for the right-hander after he was tagged for eight runs over three innings in his last start. Soroka is now at a 4.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 42:11 K:BB across 37 innings through seven starts this year. He's projected for a road start versus the Rangers in his next outing.

Michael Soroka
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Soroka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Soroka See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
13 days ago