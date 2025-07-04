Michael Soroka News: Hit around in loss

Soroka (3-6) took the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts over four innings.

Soroka allowed two runs in the second inning and was then charged with five more in the fifth after failing to record an out in the frame. The 27-year-old generated 14 whiffs on 93 pitches while yielding only two extra-base hits, but he gave up a season-high nine hits overall and surrendered more than four earned runs for the first time in 12 starts this season. He'll carry a 5.40 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 70:17 K:BB across 63.1 innings into a road matchup with the Cardinals next week.