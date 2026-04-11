Michael Soroka News: Joins elite company Friday

Soroka (3-0) picked up the win Friday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a 5-4 victory over the Phillies. He struck out 10.

Things looked bleak for the right-hander when he got tagged for four runs in the first inning, with most of the damage coming on a three-run blast by Brandon Marsh, but Soroka buckled down and gave his offense a chance to rally, finally getting lifted after 93 pitches (61 strikes). In the process, he became just the second pitcher in Arizona history to strike out double-digit batters in two of his first three starts for the team -- with Hall of Famer Randy Johnson having been the first to do it, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Soroka will take a 2.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 15.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Blue Jays.