Michael Soroka News: Makes spring debut
Soroka allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three over two innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Rangers.
Soroka made his spring debut, throwing 33 pitches (24 strikes). He had a little trouble in the first inning but settled in for a perfect second frame. With six MLB-experienced starters in camp, there was talk of Soroka moving to the bullpen, but a recent injury to Merrill Kelly (back) cut into the Diamondbacks' surplus in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Soroka See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and CountryYesterday
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East2 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects40 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker78 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest146 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Soroka See More