Michael Soroka News: Settles for no-decision Thursday
Soroka took a no-decision Thursday against the White Sox, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out six.
With a favorable home matchup versus the lowly White Sox, Soroka built on his excellent start to the season. The right-hander has now worked at least five innings while giving up two runs or fewer in all but one of his first five outings, and he perhaps most notably escapes bases-loaded jam in the third inning Thursday. While Soroka boasts a 2.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB over his first 27.2 frames, he's lined up for a tough test his next time out in Milwaukee.
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