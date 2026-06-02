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Michael Soroka News: Settles in after early struggles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Soroka (7-3) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to take the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Soroka gave up all four runs and six of the seven baserunners he allowed over the first two innings. He was able to settle in after that, but the Diamondbacks' comeback effort came up short. Considering the tough matchup, this was decent work for Soroka. He's at a 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 66:15 K:BB through 67 innings over 12 starts this season. Soroka is projected to make his next start over the weekend at home versus the Nationals.

Michael Soroka
Arizona Diamondbacks
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