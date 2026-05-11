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Michael Soroka News: Sharp in fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Soroka (5-2) earned the win Monday, allowing three hits and a walk over 6.1 scoreless innings against Texas. He struck out five.

Soroka was stellar, stifling the Texas offense with little resistance across 6.1 innings. Monday marked the right-hander's first scoreless outing since his season debut March 30 against Detroit, though he has now held opponents to two or fewer runs in six of eight starts. The 28-year-old has regularly looked sharp in his first year with Arizona, posting a 3.53 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 47:12 K:BB across 43.1 innings. Even those solid numbers are inflated by a lone blowup outing April 30 against Milwaukee in which he allowed eight earned runs. Soroka's next start is tentatively lined up for Sunday against Colorado.

Michael Soroka
Arizona Diamondbacks
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